STAFF REPORT
SHELBYVILLE, Mo. — An early-hours roll-over crash sent a Shelbyville man to the hospital Saturday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 1999 Buick Century driven by Nicholas R. Vonthun, 21, of Shelbyville was eastbound on Mo. Route U when it went off the right side of the road around 3 a.m. The Buick overturned where it left the road, about three miles southwest of Shelbyvile.
The MSHP report said that Vonthun was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Vonthun was taken by Salt River Ambulance to Blessing Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Assisting the Highway Patrol at the scene were Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and Shelby County First Responders.