QUINCY — Following an initial arrest on New Year's Day, Quincy Police Department announced a second suspect was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into kidnapping charges.
Daniel Lee Cluney, 35, of Wyaconda, Mo. was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff's Department, with the assistance of the Quincy Police Department, on an Adams County arrest warrant for aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping, aggravated battery, and unlawful restraint.
On January 1, Robert W. Missen, 41, of Alexandria, Mo., was arrested when Quincy Police Department officers were called to the 1100 block of North Eighth for a report of a couple men fighting. After receiving the call, officers were called to a related suspicious vehicle near Third and Broadway.
While responding to the second call, police said a person left the suspected vehicle and was picked up by a passerby. The person was later taken to Blessing Hospital by ambulance for treatment of serious but nonlife-threatening injuries.
QPD said the department continued their investigation following the arrest of Missen and developed information showing Cluney as a second suspect.
Cluney was lodged in the Clark County Jail on a $350,000 bond.