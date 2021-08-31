LAKENAN, Mo. — A Shelbina man died Sunday night when he was pinned under an overturned lawn mower.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Donnie G. King, 87, of Shelbina, was mowing at 7:30 p.m. with a Hustler zero turn on private property eight-tenths of a mile east of Lakenan. The patrol said the vehicle slid down a pond bank while mowing, overturned and pinned King.
King was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:32 p.m. by a paramedic.
The patrol was assisted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, Salt River Ambulance and Monroe City Ambulance.