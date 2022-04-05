LENTNER, Mo. — A Shelbina man was seriously injured in an early-morning crash Tuesday in Shelby County, Mo.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2014 Ram 1500 driven by Joseph D. Buzzard, 19, of Shelbina, was heading south on Missouri Route N Tuesday about three miles north of Lentner. At 2:50 a.m., the Ram went off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting Buzzard from the truck.
MSHP reports that Buzzard was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken by Salt River Ambulance to the helipad in Clarence and then flown to University Hospital by Staff for Life for treatment of serious injuries resulting from the crash. The highway patrol was assisted at the scene by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, Shelbina Fire Department, and Salt River Ambulance.