CLARENCE, Mo. — A Shelbina man was seriously injured in a Friday morning crash northeast of Clarence.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2016 Polaris Ranger driven by Dillon C. Apel, 27, of Shelbina, was heading east on County Road 307, 1 mile northeast of Clarence, at 5 a.m. when it ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
Apel was taken by Air Evac to University Medical Center in Columbia with serious injuries. A passenger, Haden C. Carroll, 28, of Clarence, sought treatment on his own for minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, Salt River Ambulance and Shelby County First Responders.