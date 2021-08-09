PARIS, Mo. — A Shelbina man was seriously injured Saturday afternoon when the grain truck he was driving overturned north of Paris.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2000 International 4900 grain truck driven by James P. Gouge, 48, of Shelbina, was heading north at 2:30 p.m. on Mo. 15, 4 miles north of Paris, when it traveled off the left side of the road, then overcorrected off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.
Gouge was taken by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.