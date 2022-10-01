CLARENCE, Mo. — A Shelbina teenager was seriously injured in a utility vehicle crash Friday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2022 John Deere Gator UTV was heading east on Missouri Route KK around 6:30 p.m. Friday when the driver, a 15-year-old Shelbina girl, lost control and skidded across Missouri 151 before overturning, ejecting the driver.
The MSHP crash report shows that the girl was using safety devices in the UTV at the time of the crash. She was taken by Salt River Ambulance to a helipad in Clarence before being taken by helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Clarence Fire Department and first responders.