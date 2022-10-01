CLARENCE, Mo. — A Shelbina teenager was seriously injured in a utility vehicle crash Friday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2022 John Deere Gator UTV was heading east on Missouri Route KK around 6:30 p.m. Friday when the driver, a 15-year-old Shelbina girl, lost control and skidded across Missouri 151 before overturning, ejecting the driver.