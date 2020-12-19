SHELBINA, Mo. — A Shelbina woman died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Shelby County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2011 Nissan Juke, driven by Donna M. Dennis, 70, traveling on U.S. 36 about 1/2 mile west of Shelbina drove off the right side of the road at about 2:40 p.m., striking a tree.
The patrol said it appears Dennis had an unknown medical issue. Shelby County coroner Corey Eagan pronounced her at the scene at 3:25 p.m.
A passenger, Cheyenne W. Williams, 22, of Moberly, suffered minor injuries and sought treatment on her own.
Assisting the patrol at the scene were the Shelby County sheriff’s department, Shelbina fire department and Salt River ambulance district.