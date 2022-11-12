SHELBINA, Mo. — A Shelbina woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash Friday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Jean S. Jewell, 54, of Shelbina was heading south on Mo. 15 just after 9 p.m. Friday when the Chevy went of the right side of the road about four miles south of Shelbina. The SUV hit an embankment and overturned.
The crash report from MSHP shows that Jewell was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Jewell was taken by MU Helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash. The highway patrol was assisted at the scene by Conservation officers, the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Shelbina Fire Department, and Monroe County Ambulance.