SHELBINA, Mo. — A Shelbina woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Jean S. Jewell, 54, of Shelbina was heading south on Mo. 15 just after 9 p.m. Friday when the Chevy went of the right side of the road about four miles south of Shelbina. The SUV hit an embankment and overturned.