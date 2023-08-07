HUNNEWELL, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Shelby County injured three.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jay W. Price, 87, of Hannibal, was heading south at 1:20 p.m. at U.S. 36 at Hunnwell when it failed to yield to a westbound 2023 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Joseph P. Trowbridge, 41, of Basehor, Kan.