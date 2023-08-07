HUNNEWELL, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Shelby County injured three.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jay W. Price, 87, of Hannibal, was heading south at 1:20 p.m. at U.S. 36 at Hunnwell when it failed to yield to a westbound 2023 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Joseph P. Trowbridge, 41, of Basehor, Kan.
Price, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.
A passenger in the Chevrolet, a 9-year-old boy of Basehor, was Life Flighted to Childrens in St. Louis with moderate injuries, and a second passenger, Ashley A. Trowbridge, 51, of Basehor, was taken by Salt River Ambulance to Hannibal Regional with moderate injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe City Fire Department, Monroe City Ambulance, Salt River Ambulance and Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.