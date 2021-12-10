SHELBINA, Mo. — An Ohio truck driver was taken to the hospital after his semitrailer jackknifed Friday afternoon near Shelbina.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that at 1:12 p.m., a 2018 Freightliner, driven by Nsengiyuva Niyonzima, 24, of Cleveland, Ohio, went off the left side of the road when the trailer he was pulling begin to slide on the wet roadway. The truck overturned when it went off the road about a mile east of Shelbina on U.S. 36.
MSHP reported that Niyonzima was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken by Salt River Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol was was assisted at the scene by the Shelbina Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff's Department, and Shelbina Fire Department.
