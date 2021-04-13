LEONARD, Mo. — A Shelbyville man died in a Monday afternoon crash northeast of Leonard.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Volvo semi pulling a grain hopper driven by Thomas W. Davidson, 64, of Shelbyville, was heading north on Route BB, 8 miles northeast of Leonard, at 1:45 p.m. when it failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:30 p.m. by Shelby County Coroner Corey Eagen. He was taken to Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina.
The patrol said Davidson was not wearing a seat belt.
The patrol was assisted by the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Salt River Ambulance and Shelby County Fire and Rescue.