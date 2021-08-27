ROCHESTER, Mo. — A Shelbyville man died and a Paris man was injured in a Thursday afternoon two-vehicle crash in Andrew County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Ford F-350 driven by Michael L. Peterson, 57, of Shelbyville, was heading north at 12:55 p.m. on U.S. 169, 2 miles south of Rochester, when a 2007 Ford F-150 driven by Jean M. Smith, 63, of St. Joseph, entered the highway from a private drive.
The patrol said Peterson’s vehicle was attempting to avoid striking Smith’s vehicle when the front of Smith’s vehicle hit its passenger side. Peterson’s vehicle crossed the center line, started to skid and overturned, ejecting him, as the vehicle traveled off the northwest side of the road and came to rest on its wheels facing southwest. Smith’s vehicle came to rest on its wheels in the northbound lane facing north.
Peterson was pronounced dead on scene at 1:30 p.m. by Andrew County Coroner Doug Johnson. He was taken to Meierhoffer Funeral Home.
A passenger in the Peterson vehicle, Montgomery P. Hightshoe, 37, of Paris, was taken by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care St. Joseph with moderate injuries. A second passenger, Gary Mayhall, 56, of Shelby, Neb., was taken by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic with serious injuries. None of the three were wearing seat belts.
Smith, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.
The patrol was assisted by the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department, Andrew County Fire and EMS.