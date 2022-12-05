LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department seeks the public’s help in investigating a Friday night armed robbery at the Dairy Queen in Louisiana.
After the store closed at 9 p.m., the department said the owner, the only person in the building, was mopping when two masked men entered the door at the rear of the building.
One man had a handgun tucked in his front waistband which was clearly visible. Both were dressed all in black with hoods, wore blue latex gloves on their hands and had what looked like cloth bandanas across their nose and mouth.
The department said the men restrained the owner with duct tape and left with an undetermined amount of cash. The owner was able to get free and called 911.
The men approached and left the business from the direction of North Eighth Street.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 573-324-3202, extension 3016.