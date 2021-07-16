HANNIBAL, Mo. — A New London, Mo. woman was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital following a single-car crash Friday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Sarah L. Dewitt, 25, of New London was about two miles south of Hannibal, traveling south on US 61 when she fell asleep at 7:30 a.m. The Santa Fe went off the left side of the road and overturned.
According to the report, Dewitt was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional for treatment of minor injuries.
The MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and the Hannibal Rural Fire Department.