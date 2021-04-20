MAYWOOD, Mo. -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a single-car crash Tuesday afternoon that send a La Belle, Mo. man to the hospital with minor injuries.
According to the report, John D. Lewis, 51, of La Belle was traveling north on Missouri Route V around 4:00 p.m. The 2002 Ford pickup Lewis was driving went off the right side of the road about a mile south of Maywood, Mo.
Lewis was taken by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy for treatment of injuries he sustained. The patrol report shows that Lewis was wearing his seatbelt.
The MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Lewis County Sheriff's Department.