PERRY, Mo. — A Perry, Mo. woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after suffering minor injuries in a single-car crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that at 6:12 a.m. on Thursday, a 2000 Ford Mustang driven by Karen E. Smith, 61, of Perry, was heading south on Mo. Route D when the vehicle slid on an ice-covered spot on the road. The Mustang went off the road and hit a culvert.
Smith was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Noble Health Hospital in Mexico, Mo. for treatment of her injuries. The MSHP reported that Smith was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ralls County Sheriff's Office.