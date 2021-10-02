MONROE CITY, Mo. — A single-car crash early Saturday morning sent seven people to the hospital with various injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2005 Honda Pilot driven by Claude Muyoboke, 41, of Kansas City, Kan. was heading east around 5 a.m. on US 36 about two miles east of Monroe City when the Honda went off the road. The car overturned and came to rest upright on it's wheels.
Muyoboke, along with Bosco Habakwiha, 57, were taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Janine Nyirasafah, 31, Charlotte Nyagakye, 37, Mariam Perusi, 46, Magari Nzabonimpa, 53, and one-year-old male were all taken to Hannibal Regional for treatment of minor injuries. All occupants are listed as Kansas City residents.
The MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, the Marion County Sheriff's Department, the Monroe City Fire Department, and Marion County EMS.