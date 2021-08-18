PARIS, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a crash Wednesday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.
According to the report, at 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Sonja A. Walkup, 62, was northbound on Mo. 107 about 11 miles east of Paris. At around 7 a.m., the Impala went off the right side of the road and hit a culvert. The Chevrolet then crossed the road and went off the left side, overturning.
MSHP reports that Walkup was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. Walkup was taken by the Monroe County Ambulance District to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, the Monroe City Fire Department, and the Monroe County Ambulance District.