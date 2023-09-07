WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A Wednesday morning six-vehicle crash in St. Charles County involving an Eolia man left two people with serious injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said all six vehicles, including a 2014 Western Star W4900 driven by Edward L. Lilly, 66, of Eolia, were heading east at 9:55 a.m. on Interstate 70, just east of Highway A.
The patrol said Lilly was distracted and his vehicle struck the rear of a 2023 Kia Sorento driven by David C. Russell, 72, of Wentzville. The Kia was pushed under a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Caleb W. Schoene, 21, of Florissant, which was pushed into a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Micheal J. Monia, 47, of O’Fallon, and a 2016 Toyota Rav 4 driven by Joseph J. Garger, 65 , of Wentzville, before traveling off the right side of the road and overturning. The Western Star, Kia and Dodge traveled off the left side of the road and struck the concrete median barrier, the patrol said, and a 2017 Buick Regal driven by Jeffery K. Carroll, 42, of Kansas City, and the Toyota traveled off the right side of the road.
Russell was taken by St. Charles County Ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Lake St. Louis Hospital with serious injuries. A passenger, Susan G. Russell, 69, of Wentzville, was taken by Warren County Ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital Lake St. Louis with serious injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.