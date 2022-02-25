MACON, Mo. — Snow- and ice-covered roads contributed to several crashes with injuries Thursday across Northeast Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports:
• Both drivers were injured in a crash on U.S. 54 at Pike County Road 30.
A 2005 Dodge Dakota driven by a 16-year-old male from Vandalia was heading east at 7:49 a.m. when it began skidding and crossed into the westbound lanes. The patrol said the right front of the Dodge struck the front of a westbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Amber K. Keethler, 29, of Bowling Green. The Silverado then ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.
Keethler was taken by Pike County Ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. The 16-year-old was taken by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
• A Texas woman was injured in a crash on U.S. 36 at Shinn Lane, 2 miles west of Hannibal.
A 2018 Toyota Camry driven by Joshua A. Walker, 20, of Chicago, Ill., was heading east at 11:45 a.m. when it lost control on the snow-covered road, traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
A passenger in the vehicle, Aunjanae, D. Grimes, 23, of Houston, Texas, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
• A crash north of Macon seriously injured an Edina woman.
A 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Roger G. Brantner, 54, of Edina, was heading south at 11:45 a.m. on U.S. 63, 4 miles north of Macon, when it lost control on the snow-covered road, slid off into the median and struck two Missouri Department of Transportation signs.
A passenger, Bonnie J. Brantner, 44, of Edina, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Macon County Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Macon with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.
• A woman and two children were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 south of U.S. 54.
A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Huwemona E. Griffin, 26, of Perry, was heading south at 5:10 p.m. when it lost control on the slick road. The Silverado traveled off the right side of the road and overturned down an embankment.
A passenger, Zera E. Meyer, 27, of Perry, was taken by Pike County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with moderate injuries. Another passenger, a 6-year-old girl of Perry, was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Mercy with moderate injuries, and a 7-year-old boy of Perry was taken by Pike County Ambulance to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with moderate injuries.
Griffin, Meyer and the two children were not wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.
• A crash west of Shelbina injured a Kansas teenager.
A 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Carlos A. Polo-Lozano, 44, of Kansas City, Kan., was heading west at 5:55 p.m. on U.S. 36, 1 mile west of Shelbina, when it lost control on the ice-covered road, ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
A passenger, a 14-year-old female from Kansas City, Kan., who was wearing a seat belt, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
The patrol was assisted by the Shelbina Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and First Responders.
• Four people from Shelbina were injured in a crash on U.S. 63, north of Lake Road, in Boone County.
A 2007 Kia Sedona driven by William M. Barnes, 28, of Shelbina, was heading north at 7 p.m. and began to slide on the ice while attempting to make a lane change. The Kia slid off the left side of the road and overturned multiple times.
Barnes was taken by Boone Hospital EMS to University Hospital with moderate injuries. A passenger, William E. Barnes, 54, was taken by Boone EMS to University with serious injuries. Both men were not wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
Two other passengers — Angel E. Barnes, 18, and an 8-year-old girl, who were wearing seat belts — were taken by Boone EMS to University with minor injuries.