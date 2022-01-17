BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A St. Charles man was injured in a Saturday night crash on U.S. 61 in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Saturn Ion driven by Christopher M. Straub, 39, of St. Charles, was heading north at 7:50 p.m. on U.S. 61, south of Route F. The patrol said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
Straub, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Pike County EMS to Pike County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.