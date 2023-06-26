ST. LOUIS — A Friday morning crash in St. Louis County injured a Ewing man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1995 International F-9370 driven by Zackary M . Mathes, 31, of Ewing, was heading west at 9:50 p.m. on Highway 370, west of Mo. 141, when it became disabled due to a mechanical failure of the drive shaft and stopped in-between two lanes.
The patrol said a westbound 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by William R. Kelley, 75, of St. Louis, struck the rear of the International, rotated clockwise and traveled off the left side of the road, then a 2016 Hyundai Genesis driven by Demetris D. Thomas, 55, of Florissant, struck the left rear of the Jeep.
Mathes was taken by Pattonville EMS to SSM Health Depaul Hospital with moderate injuries. Kelley was taken by Robertson Fire Protection District to Mercy St. Louis Hospital with serious injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.