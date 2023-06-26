ST. LOUIS — A Friday morning crash in St. Louis County injured a Ewing man.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1995 International F-9370 driven by Zackary M . Mathes, 31, of Ewing, was heading west at 9:50 p.m. on Highway 370, west of Mo. 141, when it became disabled due to a mechanical failure of the drive shaft and stopped in-between two lanes.