CURRYVILLE, Mo. — A St. Louis man was seriously injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a train.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2022 Ford E-350 driven by John P. Arnett, 51, of St. Louis, was heading south at 3:20 p.m. on Pike County Road 461, south of U.S. 54, when it began crossing a passive warning railroad crossing. The front of an eastbound General Electric SD70ACE locomotive driven by Marcus A. Young, 39, of St. Louis, struck the front left of the Ford, which traveled off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole.