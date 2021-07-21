LA GRANGE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a crash early Wednesday that sent a St. Louis man to the hospital.
The MSHP state that a 2016 International box truck driven by Deontae R. Williams, 28, of St. Louis was heading north on US 61 around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday. Around two miles south of La Grange, the truck drifted off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected and went off the left side of the road, overturning.
Williams was taken by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The MSHP report shows that Williams was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. The highway patrol was assisted at the scene by the La Grange Police and Fire departments.