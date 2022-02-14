HANNIBAL, Mo. — A St. Louis woman faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and assault in connection with a Friday afternoon incident in Hannibal.
Zyiah D. Wooten, 18, of St. Louis, remains in the Marion County Jail.
The Hannibal Police Department said a woman reported her vehicle, purse and keys had been stolen at around 2:14 p.m. Friday while she was inside a business in the 300 block of Broadway.
A description of Wooten, who was believed to have been in the business prior to the theft, and the stolen vehicle were given to area law enforcement agencies. Ralls County deputies located the stolen vehicle abandoned on Mo. 79, just south of Continental Cement.
About an hour later, an off-duty Hannibal officer saw Wooten in the 1200 block of Broadway. Hannibal officers contacted Wooten, and while taking her into custody, she allegedly headbutted an officer. The officer did not require medical treatment from the assault.
Personal items and vehicle keys belonging to the woman who reported the stolen vehicle were located in Wooten’s possession, HPD said, along with an iPhone allegedly stolen from the Hannibal Walmart.
The 10th Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant Saturday for Wooten. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.