PARIS, Mo. — A Stoutsville teen was injured in a Monday morning crash east of Paris.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer driven by a 16-year-old male from Stoutsville was heading west at 6:30 a.m. on Highway 154, 6.5 miles east of Paris, when it traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the road and overturned.
The teen, who was wearing a seat belt, refused treatment for minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Paris Fire Department and Monroe County Ambulance District.