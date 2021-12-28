TAYLOR, Mo. — A Taylor teen was injured Monday afternoon in a minibike crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2021 Coleman all-terrain minibike driven by a 13-year-old female from Taylor was heading west at 4 p.m. on private property at 397 Marion County Road 307. When the driver attempted to stop the vehicle, it overturned, ejecting the driver, the patrol said.
The teen was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Ambulance and Ewing-Maywood R-4 Fire Department.