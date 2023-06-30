PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old driver was taken to St. Louis with serious injuries following a single-car crash Friday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 17 year old girl from Elsberry, Mo. was heading south on Missouri Highway D just after noon when the driver swerved to miss a deer.
The Cruze went off the right side of the road, hitting a culvert before going airborne and coming to rest on the driver's side on a barbed wire fence.
The MSHP report shows the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was taken by Air Evac helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash.