LURAY, Mo. — A Luray teen was injured in a Friday afternoon crash in Clark County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 16-year-old female from Luray was heading south on County Road 115, 2 miles east of Luray, at 3:02 p.m. when it ran off the road in a curve and overturned, coming to rest on its top.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.