PARIS, Mo. — A Moberly teen was seriously injured in a Sunday morning crash south of Paris.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a 16-year-old Moberly male was heading east at 5:40 a.m. on Mo. 154, 1.4 miles south of Paris. The patrol said the driver failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a utility box and guy-wire and overturned in a pond.
The teen, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Air Evac to University of Missouri Hospital with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County Ambulance and Paris Fire Department.