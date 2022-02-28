HUNNEWELL, Mo. — A Tennessee man was injured in a Friday morning crash west of Hunnewell.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Steven C. Stutzman, 68, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., was heading west at 5 a.m. on U.S. 36, 2 miles west of Hunnewell, when it lost control on an ice-covered bridge, struck the bridge and came to rest in the road.
Stutzman, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Shelbina Fire Department.