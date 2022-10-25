LAGRANGE, Mo. — A Texas driver was killed in a single-car crash Tuesday morning, just north of LaGrange.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2009 Dodge Ram driven by Raymond R. Reid, 76, of Jefferson, Texas was heading south on U.S. 61 at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday when the truck hydroplaned off the right side of the road and hit a rock bluff before overturning.