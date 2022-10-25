LAGRANGE, Mo. — A Texas driver was killed in a single-car crash Tuesday morning, just north of LaGrange.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2009 Dodge Ram driven by Raymond R. Reid, 76, of Jefferson, Texas was heading south on U.S. 61 at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday when the truck hydroplaned off the right side of the road and hit a rock bluff before overturning.
Reid and a passenger, Elan C. Reid, 72, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, were both wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Both were taken by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
The patrol reported that Raymond Reid was pronounced dead at Blessing. Elan Reid was being treated for moderate injuries sustained in the crash. The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, Lewis County Ambulance, LaGrange Fire Department, and Canton Fire Department.