QUINCY — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department reported the Friday morning arrest of three Missouri men related to an investigation into damage and theft at Fierge Auto Salvage.
The Sheriff’s Department said a deputy located an unoccupied Ford F-350 parked on the eastbound shoulder of Ill. 104 about 3 miles west of Quincy Regional Airport at 12:55 a.m. The deputy stopped to inspect the truck and found footprints leading south toward Fierge Auto Salvage.
Following further investigation, the deputy reportedly found additional footprints along the exterior fence of the salvage yard. Additional deputies arrived to assist and found a bag full of tools on the east side of the salvage yard.
Pernell J. Dopheide, 35; Tevin M. Black, 27; and Alejandro A. Morales, 18, all of Kahoka, Mo., were reportedly found hiding in brush outside of the salvage yard. The three men were taken into custody and transported to the Adams County Jail.
Deputies continued the investigation and found that a building in the salvage yard had been entered and several catalytic converters had been removed from vehicles inside. A van in the building had the back and side glass broken out and a soda machine had been broken into and the cash box removed. All property was located by deputies where it had been collected.
Dopheide and Morales were both charged with felony criminal damage to property, burglary, possession of burglary tools, and criminal trespass. Black was charged with felony criminal damage to property, burglary, and criminal trespass. All three were taken to the Adams County Jail awaiting a scheduled bond hearing on Tuesday.