CANTON, Mo. — Three men were arrested Sunday north of Canton after a reported burglary where the property owner detained two of the men at gunpoint.
Arrested were:
• Christopher M. Batley, 32, of Kahoka, on charges of first-degree burglary, armed criminal action and third-degree assault.
• Colten S. Sturm, 30, of Wayland, on charges of first-degree burglary and third-degree burglary.
• Dwight K. Woodbury, 30, of Keokuk, Iowa, on charges of first-degree burglary and third-degree burglary.
The Lewis County Sheriff's Department said it responded to a burglary report in rural Lewis County after a property owner's security camera reportedly saw several people on his property.
Upon arrival, the sheriff's department said the property owner was holding Sturm and Woodbury at gunpoint, and deputies found Batley hiding on the property. Batley reportedly assaulted a law officer while being arrested, and he allegedly possessed a handgun.
Batley is being held on $50,000 bond, and Strum and Woodbury are being held on $25,000 bond.
Also assisting were the LaGrange Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol.