BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A three-car crash Friday near Bowling Green sent three people to the hospital.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2007 Ford F150 driven by Harrison C. Turner, 25, of Louisiana, Mo. and a 2001 Chevrolet S10 driven by Clint O. Darnell, 27, of Bowling Green were both heading west on U.S. 54 near Pike County Road 291, about three miles west of Bowling Green. The two trucks were reportedly slowing for traffic ahead of them around 2:40 p.m. Friday when a 1995 Kenworth truck driven by Daniel R. Smith, 50, of Russellville, also heading west, hit the rear of the the F150, pushing it into the S10.