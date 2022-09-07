MADISON, Mo. — A Tuesday afternoon crash involving a Madison C-3 school bus injured three.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Bluebird school bus driven by Angela T. Field, 58, of Paris, was heading east at 3:50 p.m. on U.S. 24, 2 miles west of Madison, and stopped after discharging passengers with a 2022 Buick Encore driven by Angela M. Mesmer, 53, of Perry, stopped behind it and a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Ronald E. Davis, 57, of Canton, stopped behind the Buick.