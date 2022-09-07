MADISON, Mo. — A Tuesday afternoon crash involving a Madison C-3 school bus injured three.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Bluebird school bus driven by Angela T. Field, 58, of Paris, was heading east at 3:50 p.m. on U.S. 24, 2 miles west of Madison, and stopped after discharging passengers with a 2022 Buick Encore driven by Angela M. Mesmer, 53, of Perry, stopped behind it and a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Ronald E. Davis, 57, of Canton, stopped behind the Buick.
The patrol said an eastbound 2012 Ford F-150 driven by Robert W. Morgan, 74, of Moberly, failed to stop and struck the rear of the Chevrolet, causing it to strike the Buick, which struck the rear of the school bus.
The Madison C-3 school district, in a press release, said there were five students on the bus along with the driver at the time of the crash.
“We are grateful to all who responded to support everyone that was involved in this accident, as well as all of our community members and Good Samaritans who also assisted. We are very thankful that all of our students and bus driver were uninjured,” Superintendent Bryant Jones said in the release.
“In addition to so many emergency personnel that responded to his call, our bus driver and school staff deserve a lot of credit for assisting in contacting parents and transporting students home safely.”
Morgan, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to Moberly Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Davis sought treatment on his own for moderate injuries, the patrol said, and Mesmer sought treatment on her own for minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Madison Rural Fire Department.