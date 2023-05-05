CENTER, Mo. — Three people were injured in a Thursday afternoon crash north of Center.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2000 Ford F-150 driven by a 17-year-old male from Hannibal was heading west at 3:15 p.m. when it failed to yield to a northbound 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by Kenneth A. Toliver, 90, of Taylor, on Route H, 5 miles north of Center. The Buick struck the Ford, the patrol said.
Tolliver was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries. A passenger, Marie C. Toliver, 88, was taken by Survival Flight to University Hospital with serious injuries. The teen was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional with minor injuries.
The Tolivers were wearing seat belts, but the teen was not, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and New London Fire Department.