CENTER, Mo. — Three people were injured in a Thursday afternoon crash north of Center.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2000 Ford F-150 driven by a 17-year-old male from Hannibal was heading west at 3:15 p.m. when it failed to yield to a northbound 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by Kenneth A. Toliver, 90, of Taylor, on Route H, 5 miles north of Center. The Buick struck the Ford, the patrol said.