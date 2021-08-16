PERRY, Mo. Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning west of Perry.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1990 Ford F-150 driven by Ryan E. Conner, 39, of Bowling Green, was heading east at 11:02 a.m. on Mo. 154, 2 miles west of Perry, when it attempted to pass and struck head-on a westbound 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Mark T. Boyer, 61, of Washington.
Conner, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Air Evac to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
Boyer was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries, and his passenger, Deborah A. Boyer, 60, of Washington, was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional with serious injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe and Ralls County Ambulances and the Perry, Paris and Center Fire Departments.