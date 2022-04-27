LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Monday night crash in Pike County injured three.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Tylor L. Darnell, 19, of Louisiana, was heading west at 9:50 p.m. at 16728 Highway UU when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.
Darnell and a passenger, Joshua L. Gibson, 23, of Bowling Green, were taken by Pike County Ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital Lake St. Louis with moderate injuries. Another passenger, a 16-year-old female from Bowling Green, was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries.
None of the three were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.