BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Route UU injured three.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2016 Ford Focus driven by Savannah E. Kemry, 18, of Louisiana, was heading north at 3:15 p.m. on Route UU, east of U.S. 61, when it crossed the center line and struck the front of a southbound 2009 Ford Fusion driven by Emilie D. Hegerfeld, 27, of Hannibal.
Kemry was taken by Lincoln County Ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.
Hegerfeld was taken by Pike County EMS to Blessing Hospital with moderate injuries, and a passenger, Elizabeth M. Hubble, 54, of Bowling Green, was taken by Air Evac to Blessing with serious injuries.
All three were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.