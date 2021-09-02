LOUISIANA, Mo. — Three people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash in the Ted Shanks Conservation Area.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2001 Ford Ranger driven by Jade A. Lindsay, 23, of Louisiana, was heading south at 4:30 p.m. on an unnamed road in the conservation area when it overcorrected and ran off the right side of the road.
Lindsay was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries. A passenger, a 17-year-old female from Louisiana, was taken by Survival Flight to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with moderate injuries and a second passenger, Heather R. Renfrow, 19, of Louisiana, was taken by private vehicle to Pike County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.
None of the three were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.