WINCHESTER, Mo. — Three Kahoka teens were injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Clark County, Mo.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 1994 Isuzu Trooper driven by a 17-year-old male from Kahoka was heading east on Route H about two mile west of Winchester. Around 6:15 a.m., the Isuzu went off the left side of the road, turning over and ejecting the driver and two passengers, a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy.
The MSHP reported that none of the occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The 17 year old and the 13 year old were taken by private vehicle to Fort Madison Community Hospital, with the driver suffering moderate injuries and the younger boy with minor injuries.
The 15 year old suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was taken by Air Evac to University of Iowa Medical Center. MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff's Department and the Clark County Ambulance.