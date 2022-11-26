WINCHESTER, Mo. — Three Kahoka teens were injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Clark County, Mo.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 1994 Isuzu Trooper driven by a 17-year-old male from Kahoka was heading east on Route H about two mile west of Winchester. Around 6:15 a.m., the Isuzu went off the left side of the road, turning over and ejecting the driver and two passengers, a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy.

Recommended for you