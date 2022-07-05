MEMPHIS, Mo. — Three teens were injured in a Monday night crash northeast of Memphis.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by a 16-year-old female of Memphis was heading north at 11:10 p.m. on Scotland County Road 515, 3 miles northeast of Memphis. When the driver failed to negotiate a curve, the patrol said the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned several times.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Air Evac to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. A passenger, a 16-year-old Memphis female, who also was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital with serious injuries. A second passenger, a 16-year-old Memphis male, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private auto to Scotland County Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Memphis Police Department, Scotland County Ambulance and Gorin Rescue.