ANABEL, Mo. — Three Shelby County teens were injured in a Saturday night crash in Macon County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 17-year old male from Shelbina was heading west at 6:40 p.m. on U.S. 36 at Anabel when it slid off the right side of the road and overturned.
The driver and a passenger, a 15-year-old male from Shelbina, were taken by Macon County Ambulance to Samaritan Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Another passenger, a 15-year-old male from Lentner, was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan with minor injuries.
Both passengers were wearing a seat belt, but the driver was not, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department and Macon County Rescue Squad.