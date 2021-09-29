PALMYRA, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a crash Thursday morning that sent a Hannibal woman to the hospital with minor injuries.
According to the report, a 2007 Hyundai Elantra driven by Ruth M. Dorbah, 29, of Jacksonville, Fla. was heading east on US 61 just before 8 a.m. Thursday. About three miles south of Palmyra, the Elantra attempted to change lanes and hit a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Susan R. Hayes of Hannibal, sending the Impala off the road.
The MSHP reports that both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Hayes was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital by private auto for treatment of minor injuries. The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the the Marion County Sheriff's Department.