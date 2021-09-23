MEMPHIS, Mo. — A crash near Memphis, Mo. early Thursday sent two drivers to the hospital.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2017 GMC Terrain driven by Morgan M. Sites, 31, of Memphis was heading west on U.S. 136 around 4:30 a.m., three miles west of Memphis when she crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic. The Terrain hit a 2007 GMC Acadia, driven by Leonard D. Price, 43, of Kahoka, head-on, sending the Terrain off the left side of the road into an embankment.
The Acadia went off the right side of the road, overturning, and coming to rest on the roof. Sites was taken to the Scotland County Hospital in a private vehicle for treatment of minor injuries. Price was taken to Scotland County by the Scotland County Ambulance with serious injuries. Both drivers were reportedly wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
The MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff's Department.