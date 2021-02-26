MONTICELLO, Mo. — The trial of a LaGrange man charged in the death 2018 of a toddler has been pushed back to 2022.
Marcus A. Mays was set to go to trial on April 26, but the case was removed, and court records show that a Jan. 24, 2022, trial start date was set during a hearing on Friday.
Mays, 37, faces charges of second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, endangering the life of a child involving drugs and possession of a controlled substance in the Aug. 21, 2018, death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen, who died at St. Louis Children's Hospital. An autopsy found that she died from a closed-head injury.
Mays reportedly told police that he was angry at the girl, who was in his care, because she soiled her pants. He reportedly pushed her into a toilet and struck her on the buttocks with a belt and struck her in the head with the back of his hand numerous times, causing head injuries.
Mays pleaded not guilty to the charges on Dec. 6, 2018.
The case will be tried in Adair County, where it was moved on a change of venue. Mays' next court date is Jan. 6, 2022, for a pre-trial conference.
Mays is being held in the Lewis County Jail on $1 million bond.