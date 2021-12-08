LAGRANGE, Mo. — A LaGrange man was seriously injured Tuesday evening in a crash on U.S. 61.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by Beverly K. Smith, 68, heading north on U.S. 61 about three miles south of LaGrange. Smith slowed to make a right turn around 6:25 p.m. on when the Blazer was rear-ended by a 2015 Mazda Six driven by Ronna S. Boyer, 47, of Canton, Mo.
Boyer was treated at the scene for minor injuries suffered. Smith, and a passenger in the Blazer, Bobby L. Smith, 77, of La Grange, were taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., by the Lewis County Ambulance. Beverly Smith was taken for treatment of minor injuries, while Bobby Smith suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lewis County Sheriff Department, Lewis County Volunteer Fire Department, and the Missouri Department of Transportation.