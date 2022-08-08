LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Hannibal man and a Palmyra woman in connection with a series of catalytic converter thefts in Pike, Lincoln and Ralls counties.

Jeremiah J. Preston, 38, of Hannibal, and Jessica M. Franklin, 30, of Palmyra, were arrested around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after a short pursuit on an off Mo. 79 on the northern outskirts of Louisiana by Pike County deputies and Bowling Green police officers.