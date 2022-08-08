LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Hannibal man and a Palmyra woman in connection with a series of catalytic converter thefts in Pike, Lincoln and Ralls counties.
Jeremiah J. Preston, 38, of Hannibal, and Jessica M. Franklin, 30, of Palmyra, were arrested around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after a short pursuit on an off Mo. 79 on the northern outskirts of Louisiana by Pike County deputies and Bowling Green police officers.
Franklin was charged with the Class E felonies of stealing–catalytic converters and first degree property damage. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
Preston was charged with a Class B felony of assault second degree, Class E felonies of resisting arrest by fleeing, first degree property damage and possession of burglary tools as well as multiple misdemeanor traffic offenses. Bond was set at $75,000 cash only.
The arrests followed an investigation involving the Pike, Lincoln and Ralls County Sheriff’s Departments and the Bowling Green and Hannibal Police Departments.